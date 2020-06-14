Body Found Near Boston’s Franklin Park

A dead body has been found near Boston's biggest park, police say.

Boston police received a call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday for a reported body found at 17 Jewish War Veterans Drive, near Franklin Park, and in close proximity to the William J. Devine Golf Course and the Franklin Park Zoo.

Pictures from the scene show several officers standing near a wooded area that is marked with crime scene tape.

Officials did not immediately release any further information.

There is an active death investigation underway, and police are still on scene.

NBC10 Boston and necn have a crew on scene, as well, and we will provide more information when it becomes available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.