Body found near Malibu Beach in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating after a body was found in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday morning.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed a body was found on Morrisey Boulevard around 10:50 a.m., near the drawbridge near Malibu Beach.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
