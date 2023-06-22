Body found near Malibu Beach in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating after a body was found in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed a body was found on Morrisey Boulevard around 10:50 a.m., near the drawbridge near Malibu Beach.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.