Local

Boston

Body found near Malibu Beach in Dorchester

By Thea DiGiammerino

police light
NBC

Boston police are investigating after a body was found in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed a body was found on Morrisey Boulevard around 10:50 a.m., near the drawbridge near Malibu Beach.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

