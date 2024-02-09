Marine from NH among 5 killed in California helicopter crash

A New Hampshire helicopter pilot was one of five U.S. Marines who died in a helicopter crash this week in California, military officials said Friday.

They identified the man as Capt. Jack Casey, a 26-year-old from Dover, New Hampshire. He was a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot who'd enlisted in May 2019 and was promoted to captain this September.

“Capt. Jack Casey gave his life while serving his country," New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Valerie and I are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of these five Marines. Capt. Jack Casey’s death is a profound loss for his family, his community, New Hampshire, and the country. I have directed all flags on all public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to fly at half-staff on the day of interment.”

The other Marines who died were identified Friday as:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief

Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief

Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot

Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot

MCAS Miramar Top left: Capt. Jack Casey; top center: Capt. Benjamin Moulton; top right: Capt. Miguel Nava; bottom left: Sgt. Alec Langen; bottom right: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis.

The commanding officer of their unit, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, said Friday that the "tragedy" confirmed families' worst fears.

"Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together," Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey said in a statement.

The crash took place Tuesday, while the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar-based crew was on a training mission. At the time, an intense storm was hitting Southern California.

The aircraft, a CH-53E Super Stallion, was located Wednesday afternoon in Southern California.

The helicopter was returning to Miramar from Creech Air Force Base, near Las Vegas, when it was reported overdue. Its last known location came at about 11:30 p.m., and the wreck was found in Pine Valley Wednesday morning, military officials have said.