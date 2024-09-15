Body of Mass. man found in NH lake

The man has been identified as John Quinlan, 77, of East Weymouth, Mass.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A man's body was recovered from a lake in Bristol, New Hampshire, after a paddle boarder spotted it and called police Saturday morning.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol say they are investigating the man's death after troopers were first notified around 11:09 a.m. about a possible body in Newfound Lake, near Lakeside Road.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded, located and removed the body of an adult male, later identified as 77-year-old John Quinlan, of East Weymouth, Massachusetts, a public information officer said.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death; an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2115.

