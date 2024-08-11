Boston

Body pulled from Charles River

Massachusetts State Police say they responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a body floating in the Charles

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Charles River Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say they responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a body floating in the river.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Troopers, detectives, crime scene services, and the marine unit were all on scene.

Further details were not immediately available.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

An investigation by Middlesex State Police detectives and the chief medical examiner is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us