Boiler malfunction forces evacuation at UP Academy in Dorchester

Multiple students were evaluated and one employee hospitalized after a boiler malfunction caused a temporary evacuation at UP Academy in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Boston police said they responded to the school, located on Westville Street, around 9:30 a.m. for a reported leak. They said multiple students were evaluated on scene but none were transported to the hospital.

The school said in an update later Wednesday morning that the school was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" because of an odor. Boston fire responded to investigate and determined the odor was the result of a boiler malfunction.

All students and staff were cleared to return to the building after about 30 minutes.

Boston EMS took one member of the school's staff to a local hospital for treatment and checked on a number of students at the scene. No students were hospitalized, and the school said their families were notified.

Up Academy Dorchester serves about 720 students in grades K-8, according to its website.

No further details were immediately available.