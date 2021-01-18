Local

Bomb Threat Faxed to NH Airport Prompts Temporarily Evacuation

One plane was delayed on the tarmac for an hour while a bomb squad cleared a Portsmouth International Airport at Pease terminal

NBC10 Boston

A bomb threat with a demand for money was sent to a New Hampshire airport Monday, leading to the evacuation of a terminal so it could be checked by a bomb squad, authorities said.

No bomb or threat was ultimately found at the terminal Portsmouth International Airport at Pease and passengers were allowed back inside after about two hours, according to the airport. One arriving plane was delayed as well.

The ransom-type fax arrived about 9:50 a.m. and said a bomb would be detonated in the terminal unless money was not given up, Pease airport officials said.

Nine minutes later, law enforcement agents arrived at the airport and evacuated the terminal. The bomb squad arrived as well, airport officials said.

The bomb squad searched the terminal but did not find anything threatening and determined that the threat was not credible, according to the airport. The all-clear was given around 11:45 a.m., and passengers were allowed back inside.

One plane was in the air when the threat was reported, officials said. It was ultimately delayed on the tarmac for an hour. All operations at the airport have returned to normal.

