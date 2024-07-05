1 dead, several others injured after multiple shootings in Boston

Despite the Fourth of July and the celebrations that came with it, it was a violent night in Boston, leaving one person dead and others hurt.

Homicide investigators were on scene Friday morning on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, where a person was shot just before 5:45 a.m. Friday, Boston police said.

The victim has life-threatening injuries, police said.

However, before that happened, in Roxbury, officers were called to a scene near Shawmut Avenue near Ramsey Park shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name wasn't immediately released.

Right around the same time, police were investigating a shooting on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain — not too far from the Jackson Square T station.

There, officers found three people that had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, but police say they have non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).