Investigation continues into Dorchester armed robbery, standoff

Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief Friday morning after an armed robbery that turned into an hours long standoff came to end.

Three people were arrested Thursday night in connection with the incident, Boston police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident, which lasted about five hours, began at a barbershop on Blue Hill Avenue and ended at a home on Adams Street.

Officers were still seen Friday morning on Adams Street, where yellow tape remains around the home, as the investigation continues.

Officers received a call around 4 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery in progress at a Edwards Barbershop, police said. Multiple people, including the owner, were robbed at gunpoint.

As detectives began investigating, they learned the suspects' vehicle was in the area and that they had fled to the house on Adams Street, according to police.

Soon after, SWAT teams and negotiators arrived and helped removed two of the three people without incident. The third stayed inside the home but not for long. The SWAT team barged inside and arrested the suspect.

"I've seen a lot probably a couple swat teams but nothing like that," said Zyon Charles, witness. "It was a lot to take in — something I'm not going to forget."

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear how long officers intend on staying on Adams Street.