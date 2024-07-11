Police searching for person in shooting that injured 5 in Dorchester

Boston police are searching for a person in connection with a shooting that injured five people, including a juvenile, in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Greenwood Street.

All five victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a gathering that was interrupted when at least one person shot into the home, police said.

When officers arrived, they recovered multiple shell casings.

Mayor Michelle Wu said after several violent incidents just in the last week, things need to change.

"On a summer night like this, we want to make sure that every single street and every community, every part of our city should be enjoyable. And unfortunately, tonight we saw something different, and we have a lot of work to do," said Wu.

While no arrests have been made, police say they will be providing an update sometime Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4700. Anonymous tips can also be left at 1-800-494-TIPS.