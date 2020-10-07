Local

Boston-based Santander Bank Lays Off Hundreds

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

Boston-based Santander Bank recently laid off approximately 200 employees in its consumer and business banking division, according to the unit’s new leader, who is shaking up how the bank works with small businesses.

The job cuts were split roughly evenly between consumer-banking and business-banking personnel, Pierre Habis, Santander’s head of consumer and business banking, said in an interview Tuesday.

In banker parlance, a business banking team services smaller businesses. A lender’s corporate banking team, part of a separate division, handles larger companies.

