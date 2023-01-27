Boston Braces for Protests Over Upcoming Release of Deadly Memphis Police Beating Video

The expected release of footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black driver who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee, has officials in Boston and across the country preparing for potential protests.

Police say they stopped Nichols for reckless driving on January 7, two confrontations ensued, after which Nichols complained of shortness of breath.

The 29-year-old father died in the hospital three days later.

On January 20, all five Memphis Police officers, who are all Black, were fired after an internal investigation found they violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

On Thursday they were officially charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury and official misconduct charges.

One of the former officers, Desmond Mills, Jr., is from Connecticut. The other officers charged are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, and Emmitt Martin, III.

As we await the expected release of the body cam video of the arrest, attorneys for the former officers and the Nichols family have very different views on their conduct during that arrest.

"No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die. No one," attorney William Massey, who is representing Martin, said.

“There’s never a level of humanity extended to Tyre by the officers. He just kept waiting for somebody to say, ‘hey guys, we got him, let’s just calm down,'" Ben Crump, who represents Nichols' family, said.

Locally, New Democracy Coalition founder Rev. Kevin Peterson said in a statement, “Our concern is that this murder in Memphis of a Black man by police could inflame local passions in our city....We recognize that protesters have the right to express their anger at what they may see on the video but we also urge for calm and peaceful dissent.”

It is not clear what scale of protests are expected, but the video has been described as "horrific," "appalling," and compared to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The Nichols' family is calling for peaceful protest.

All five former officers have pleaded not guilty.