Boston Children's Museum opens Winnie-the-Pooh experience

There's a new experience for visitors to enjoy at the Boston Children's Museum.

'Hundred Acre Wood: A Winnie-the-Pooh experience' recently opened and offers museumgoers the chance to embark on a fun journey and celebrate with everyone's favorite teddy bear and friends, the museum said in a press release Tuesday.

Some of the highlights include spending time wandering around Christopher Robin's favorite woods and visiting some of his favorite spots like Eeyore's Gloomy Place or Rabbit's Garden; bouncing along with Tigger and Roo and following their trails; spending a quiet moment in Owl’s library and reading about some of Winnie-the-Pooh's and Piglet’s adventures.

Other opportunities include:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Taking photos in front of Winnie-the-Pooh's house or in Eeyore's lean-to

Trying Winnie-the-Pooh's stoutness exercise

Reading in Owel's book nook

Learning about the history of the real-life bear named Winnie

Engaging in pretend play in Rabbit's Garden, Kanga's Kitchen, and Piglet's Patch of Grass

Building structures in Eeyore's Gloomy Place

Discovering and playing with Sensory Honey Jars

Enjoying staff-led rotating programs that include Heffalump and Woozle creations, Bounce Like Tigger obstacle course, Pin-the-Tail on Eeyore, story time in Owl's Library, and Teddy Bear Picnics

There's also a special add-on experience called the "Hundred Acre Wood: Honey Hunt." Here, Christopher Robin needs your help to plan a party in the Hundred Acre Wood by finding all the honey and finish setting up the party before his friends arrive. Kids will have to work together as they race against the clock in this puzzle adventure, putting their problem-solving skills to the test as they find clues, solve puzzles and work as a team to find all the honey.

This experience takes about 45 minutes and is recommended for ages 4 and above. It does require an additional ticket that costs $8 and can be purchased here.

The Honey Hunt experience will only run on select days and times. Check the calendar here.

The Winnie the Pooh experience, sponsored by the Paper Store, will be open at the children's museum through June 30.

The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Advance admission is highly recommended especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks.