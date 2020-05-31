Local

George Floyd

Boston Community Organization Hosts Black Lives Matter Protest

The protest will begin at 6:30 p.m.

A large turnout is expected at the Boston Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday night, following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky and Ahmed Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

The event was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Protestors will start at Nubian Square in Roxbury and end at the State House.

Individuals are encouraged to wear masks due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

BOSTON 1 hour ago

‘Justice for George Floyd’ Protest to Take Place at Boston City Hall Plaza

The protest is hosted by Black Boston, a community organization, according to the event's Facebook page. It is not organized or sponsored by the official Boston BLM chapter.

