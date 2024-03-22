Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash in Boston

A male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Boston on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m., according to a state police spokesman, and the scene was still active as of 10:15.

State police said in a social media post at 9:22 a.m. that troopers were at the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Copley Square ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Boston. They said the male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Copley ramp toward Huntington Avenue is closed and the Exit 133 ramp to Copley were closed for a time but all ramps had reopened as of 10:30 a.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to state police.