Boston daycare operator convicted of drug trafficking

The owner of a daycare center in Boston, who also earned the support of the authorities, ended up involved in a drug trafficking network.

Her name is Jenny Vicente, we learned about her almost two years ago, when the city of Boston recognized her work caring for children and even promoted the place that functioned as a daycare.

However, court documents reveal that this woman worked for a drug trafficking organization.

Vicente was at a press conference with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was announcing new funds for child care in July 2022. By that date, the woman was already facing charges for drug trafficking.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In an interview she gave to Telemundo New England, Jenny Vicente spoke about her work as a child care provider, she even acknowledged that she received help to expand the daycare, official documents confirm that she obtained more than 77 thousand dollars in funds from the city.

Vicente was indicted on federal drug trafficking charges in 2019, yet he was allowed to continue running the daycare until last month, even after being found guilty, and Massachusetts regulators failed to notice his case during criminal background checks when her license was renewed.

Vicente is on probation, she faces a deportation order to the Dominican Republic, her husband has a license from another daycare in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston.