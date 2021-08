As Tropical Storm Henri brought strong wind and rain to the region Sunday, a porch partially collapsed on a person on Dorchester Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts.

Quick acting EMTs rescued the person after hearing screams just before 2 p.m. Sunday at 2115 Dorchester Avenue. One patient was taken to an area hospital.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Boston Inspectional Services Division was requested to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.