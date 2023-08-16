Boston health officials urge latest vaccines as school year approaches

Your back-to-school list may include notebooks, pencils and rulers, but in Boston, health officials want it to also include the latest vaccines.

That's because of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. Public health officials say people shouldn’t be overly alarmed, but they should take some precautions.

Over the past two weeks, there’s been a 60% jump in COVID metrics, according to the wastewater data in part of the greater Boston area.

It’s not long before kids will be back to school, and that’s why this recent uptick in COVID cases is a little more concerning than it would be normally.

Cold and flu season is also approaching, as the weather gets colder in the coming weeks.

The Boston Public Health Commission is strongly recommending that all families stay up to date on their vaccines – including for COVID-19 and flu.

They say the FDA and CDC are expected to issue approvals for updated COVID vaccines in the coming weeks, and schedules for when various age groups can get those vaccines.

In the meantime, public health officials urge families to have COVID-19 rapid testing kits at home. They say you need to stay home when sick, wear a mask if you’re high risk, and be sure to wash your hands and disinfect surfaces regularly.

Health officials remind families that COVID vaccines and testing are still available throughout the city.