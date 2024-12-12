MassDOT gives update on flooded Boston highway amid intense storm

Massachusetts' top highway official gave an update on the flooding that shut down a highway tunnel in Boston Wednesday night. (This story will be updated from the press conference.)

Viral videos had showed cars driving through a flooded tunnel, and state police confirmed that the Congress Street I-93 on-ramp was closed due to flooding.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver gave an update on the Department of Transportation's response to the flooding.

@mariabarajas_|@drevankappler, Instagram Flooding in a Boston highway tunnel during a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Stormy weather on Wednesday knocked out power to many and caused heavy flooding.

The intense storm that hit Boston Wednesday knocked out power for tens of thousands.