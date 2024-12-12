Weather

MassDOT gives update on flooded Boston highway amid intense storm

The storm may bring some localized flooding — a flood watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts' top highway official gave an update on the flooding that shut down a highway tunnel in Boston Wednesday night. (This story will be updated from the press conference.)

Viral videos had showed cars driving through a flooded tunnel, and state police confirmed that the Congress Street I-93 on-ramp was closed due to flooding.

Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver gave an update on the Department of Transportation's response to the flooding.

Flooding in a Boston highway tunnel during a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.
@mariabarajas_|@drevankappler, Instagram
Flooding in a Boston highway tunnel during a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.
Stormy weather on Wednesday knocked out power to many and caused heavy flooding.

The intense storm that hit Boston Wednesday knocked out power for tens of thousands.

