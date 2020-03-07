Local
coronavirus

Boston Hospitals Expect Coronavirus Test Results Back Saturday

Brigham and Women’s tested a number of people yesterday, the hospital said

By Nia Hamm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Multiple hospitals in Boston have tested several people for COVID-19 coronavirus and are awaiting results, which can be returned within 24 hours, state health officials say.

Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital both say they are testing individuals for the virus.

On a whole, the state is testing 40 to 50 people a day for COVID-19, according to officials at a Friday press conference.

The newest confirmed cases in Massachusetts have been traced back to a biotech meeting at the Long Wharf Marriott in Boston. Five Massachusetts residents — including three people from Boston — contracted the virus, health officials said.

There have been eight reported cases in the state.

On Friday, 11 town officials in Norwood, Massachusetts, said they would quarantine themselves after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

