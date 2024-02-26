death investigation

2 people found dead at Boston's Moxy hotel

There was not believed to be any threat to public safety, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel.

By Asher Klein

Police outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel amid a death investigation on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were found dead at a Boston hotel on Monday, police said.

Police were called to the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel about 12:22 p.m., according to Boston police. They were still investigating the situation about an hour later.

There was not believed to be any threat to public safety, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

"The general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time," he said outside the hotel.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities haven't released more information on the people who were found dead, including their names or how they are believed to have died.

An ambulance outside the Moxy Hotel in Boston's Downtown Crossing on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, amid a death investigation.
NBC10 Boston
An ambulance outside the Moxy hotel in Boston's Downtown Crossing on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, amid a death investigation.

Hayden shared limited information — it was very early in the investigation, he said. He believed the crime scene was on the 13th floor of the hotel and that an employee alerted authorities to the deaths.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 15 mins ago

US airman who set himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in DC had Mass. ties

Boston Bruins 16 mins ago

NHL rumors: Bruins could pursue Sean Walker trade in this scenario

He said it was too soon to know if foul play was involved.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the hotel, which is about a block from Boston Common.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

death investigationBostonBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us