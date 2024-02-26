2 people found dead at Boston's Moxy hotel

Two people were found dead at a Boston hotel on Monday, police said.

Police were called to the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel about 12:22 p.m., according to Boston police. They were still investigating the situation about an hour later.

There was not believed to be any threat to public safety, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

"The general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time," he said outside the hotel.

Authorities haven't released more information on the people who were found dead, including their names or how they are believed to have died.

NBC10 Boston An ambulance outside the Moxy hotel in Boston's Downtown Crossing on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, amid a death investigation.

Hayden shared limited information — it was very early in the investigation, he said. He believed the crime scene was on the 13th floor of the hotel and that an employee alerted authorities to the deaths.

He said it was too soon to know if foul play was involved.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the hotel, which is about a block from Boston Common.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.