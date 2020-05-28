Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Boston Is Offering Loans to Help Small Businesses Reopen Safely. Here’s How to Apply

Small businesses can apply for up to $2,000 to help pay for costs associated with adapting operations to meet new guidelines that aim to prevent the spread of coronavirus

By Monica Madeja

NBC Universal, Inc.

Applications will be accepted starting at 5 p.m. Thursday for small businesses in Boston looking to utilize the city's fund to help them reopen safely.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the $6 million fund Tuesday in an effort to help the city's small businesses reopen safely.

Businesses eligible for the Reopen Boston Fund include those with fewer than 15 employees who work in close proximity, like barber shops and hair salons.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The loan is intended to help businesses purchase partitions, appropriate personal protective equipment along with preparing outdoor spaces.

Each business can apply for up to $2,000. The money will be handed out in three phases concurrent with the states re-opening process.

Businesses must meet certain requirements to qualify, including a location in the city, proof of a complete budget and close-contact with customers. Businesses that can operate from home or online do not qualify.

The city has been hosting webinars to answer questions for business owners. There’s one today at one on the city’s website.

The application process for the Reopen Boston Fund opens tonight at 5 p.m.

More on Reopening Massachusetts

food & drink May 26

As Phases 2 and 3 Approach, Questions Remain As to What Constitutes a ‘Bar’

Gov. Charlie Baker 21 hours ago

Gov. Baker Provides Update on Improvements to MBTA and COVID-19 From Maverick

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBOSTONCOVIDsmall businessesReopen Boston Fund
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us