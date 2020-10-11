Mass. LGBTQ Community Rallies Against Barrett: ‘We Can't Afford to Take a Step Backward'

Massachusetts state lawmakers and some leaders of the LGBTQ community rallied one day ahead of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.

Outside the State Supreme Court in Boston, LGBTQ leaders and allies made their voices heard Sunday.

"We are speaking up today because so much is on the line," Ellen LaPointe, CEO of Fenway Health, said.

"We need to fight like hell to make sure Amy Coney Barrett is not confirmed," said Massachusetts State Senator Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands District.

If appointed, Judge Barrett would create a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court, potentially overturning landmark cases like Roe v. Wade and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

"The day that Justice Ginsberg died, my wife and I looked at each other, we were half joking but we said, 'well, it was nice being married,'" said Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality.

Neslusan is worried about the future of marriage equality, convinced Barrett's appointment would mean the end of civil rights and liberties for the LGBTQ community.

"I think that we can’t afford to take a step backward we have been fighting too hard for this," she said.

Democrats here in Massachusetts and across the country argue it is too close to Election Day to confirm a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

Republicans say this confirmation needs to happen quickly to ensure the court is full for the election.