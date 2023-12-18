Flights grounded at Boston Logan airport as storm hits New England

Flights to Boston's Logan International Airport were grounded Monday amid high winds — a storm was battering the area Monday morning.
There were already dozens of cancellations and delays before the FAA issued the ground stop Monday morning. About half of the day's flights were delayed or canceled as of about 10 a.m., according to the FlightAware MiseryMap.
Here's the most recent forecast on the storm hitting New England:
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.