storm

Flights grounded at Boston Logan airport as storm hits New England

There were already dozens of cancellations and delays before the FAA issued the ground stop Monday morning.

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flights to Boston's Logan International Airport were grounded Monday amid high winds — a storm was battering the area Monday morning.

There were already dozens of cancellations and delays before the FAA issued the ground stop Monday morning. About half of the day's flights were delayed or canceled as of about 10 a.m., according to the FlightAware MiseryMap.

Here's the most recent forecast on the storm hitting New England:

Monday: Rain, heavy at times, with scattered power outages due to strong wind gusts. Rain and wind taper late afternoon. Highs around 60. Overnight Monday night: Partial clearing. Lows in the 40s. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the 40s. Wednesday: Cool and bright. Highs 40-45.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

More on the storm hitting the Greater Boston area

Weather 4 hours ago

INTERACTIVE MAP: Over 160K without power in Mass. as storm brings strong winds to region

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Intense storm causes damage across Mass., makes for messy commute

This article tagged under:

stormBostonLogan International Airportflying
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us