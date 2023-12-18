Over 120,000 without power in Mass., NH as storm brings strong winds to region

Nearly 100,000 customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are without power on Monday morning as a storm brings heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

MEMA reported 83,422 homes without electricity as of 8:30 a.m., while New Hampshire's four main electric providers reported a total of 39,210 outages.

Similar outage reports are being seen across New England.

Connecticut has more than 85,000 customers without power, resulting in dozens of school closures.

Rhode Island is reporting 23,814 outages as of 8:30 a.m., Maine 10,997 and Vermont 7,008.

Monday's storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy, possibly flooding rains to the region through the afternoon hours.

Already, the storm has made for a messy morning commute and is causing damage across the region.