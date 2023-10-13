Boston Logan airport's brand-new, bright red Terminal E is unveiled

The ribbon was officially cut at Boston Logan International Airport's renovated Terminal E on Friday at a ceremony that also marked 100 years of flying in the city.

Flights have been coming in and out of the bright red building, which is mainly used for international flights, but Gov. Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials headed there Friday for the opening ceremony.

"This expansion indeed reflects and responds to the demand from around the world for access to Massachusetts and access to Boston because people know we're one of the greatest places on Earth," said Healey, whose voice greets people at the airport.

She also gave a shoutout to the "sleek and elegant" color created by the terminal's architect, Luis Vidal, who this spring told The Boston Globe that he created Boston Red specifically to be used for this building.

Logan airport is 100 years and one month old, starting as a military airfield in September 1923 and now serving 53 destinations in 30 countries.