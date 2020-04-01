Boston Marathon to Offer Refunds to Athletes Who Can’t Make Postponed Race

For any runners and wheelchair athletes who can't take part in the postponed Boston Marathon, the race's organizers are offering refunds for entry fees.

It's the first time the elite race has offered refunds, the race's organizer, the Boston Athletic Association, announced Wednesday.

The BAA and the city of Boston in March postponed the race until Sept. 14 amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. It had been scheduled for April 20, and anyone registered for the race remains entered in it, the BAA said.

"We'd like our entrants to join us in September," BAA CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. "However, while we are in the midst of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we want to extend an offer of refund to our entrants so they may be able to plan accordingly."

More than 30-thousand amateur and professional runners have signed up to run the 124th Boston Marathon.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced today that the marathon will take place on Monday, September 14.

The marathon on Sept. 14 will also serve as a qualifying race for the 2021 edition of the marathon, the BAA said, and registration will take place soon after the 2020 race is run.

Officials spent days mulling whether and how to postpone the marathon, an iconic event that brings in roughly $200 million to the area each year.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has been talking with communities along the route of the Boston Marathon, and it's possible that the race may be delayed until autumn, a source said.