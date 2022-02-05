Local

BOSTON

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Considers Reinstating Testing Option to Vaccine Mandate

Unvaccinated union members would reportedly be able to sign an agreement to undergo testing only if hospitalizations, the community positivity rate and the number of patients in the ICU were low

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is reportedly considering allowing city employees who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine to instead get tested twice weekly.

The Boston Herald reports that a draft of a proposed labor agreement includes the consideration of twice weekly testing in place of vaccination for union employees, only when COVID cases aren't surging. According to the draft of the proposal, unvaccinated union members would be able to sign an agreement to undergo testing only if hospitalizations, the community positivity rate and the number of patients in the ICU were low.

The city's vaccine mandated was originally announced in December and was set to go into effect in mid-January, but the rollout was twice delayed.

It is unclear if or when this new proposal could be adopted.

