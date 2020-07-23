Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update the public Thursday on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic as officials mull options for resuming school in the fall.

Walsh was expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the city had reported 13,888 cases of COVID-19, including 722 deaths.

The scheduled remarks come amid uncertainty over what the upcoming school year will look like for students and educators.

Mayor Marty Walsh addresses reopening schools in Boston.

Walsh said Tuesday that he thinks 100% classroom learning this fall "would probably be a stretch at this point."

He said the city is still looking at the three options: in-school learning, remote learning and a combination of the two.

The conversation about reopening options for Boston Public Schools kicked off during a school committee meeting Wednesday, during which the superintendent presented preliminary plans for the fall.

Parents are wondering what is happening with schools in Boston and across Massachusetts.

The virtual meeting drew so many people, the online capacity needed to be increased.

A hybrid option, known as the "hopscotch model," received the most attention. The measure involves separating students into two groups, with each group returning to the classroom two days a week, and closing the buildings one day a week for deep cleaning.

Dr. Joseph Allen of Harvard University says the planning should have begun long ago.

"The day that we closed schools in March should have been the day we started making plans for how to get them back safely and prioritize our country's response with kids at the forefront," Allen said.

"We have done some analysis of what parents want," Walsh said. "Many parents want their kids back in school. But we want to make sure if and when kids go back into school that it's a safe environment. We want to take into account our teachers, our custodians, our food service folks. So I think over the course of the next few weeks we're going to have many conversations about how we would reopen school, potentially in a blended model, safely."

But Allen says a safe school reopening should have been prioritized over other businesses that have already reopened.

"How do we find ourselves in July, reopening parts of the economy like casinos and bars, at the expense of getting kids back to school safely?" he asked. "I find it totally incomprehensible, totally unacceptable. It's a gross failing."