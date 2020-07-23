Ten people have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a house party on Cape Cod with between 30 and 50 people earlier this month, according to the Boston Globe.

Chatham's health director told the Globe that the cluster of cases all appear to be related to a July 12 party involving a group of people who work together in the restaurant industry. The attendees were apparently not wearing masks, and all but one of those who tested positive was from out of town.

“This is something we’ve all been very concerned about,” Robert Duncanson, Chatham's director of health and natural resources, told selectmen, according to the Cape Cod Times. “We’ve seen this happen in other parts of the country. It just highlights the fact there are large parties where people are not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks.”

The Massachusetts Department of Health has been made aware of the situation but it is being handled by local health officials.

Chatham selectmen confirmed to NBC10 Boston that there is "a small cluster of cases" stemming directly from a party that was held in town, and that at least one local restaurant reverted to take-out only for a couple of weeks due to the outbreak.

According to the latest weekly report of coronavirus rates in Massachusetts cities and towns released Wednesday, Chatham has had just 21 total coronavirus cases dating back to Jan. 1, with less than five new cases reported in the past week. The town has a percent positivity of just 1.37%.