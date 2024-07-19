Hospital systems, airlines in Boston affected by Microsoft outage

A Microsoft outage on Friday caused widespread disruptions for flights, banks, media outlets and companies worldwide.

In Massachusetts, a Boston Logan International Airport employee announced over the intercom that the ground stops are expected to last for at least another hour.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Logan personnel said it's a computer issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Friday that it is "closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops for their fleets until the issue is resolved."

The following airlines impacted by this outage are American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Allegiant Air and United Airlines.

These communication issues come less than an hour after Microsoft resolved its service management operations and connectivity issues that impacted several low-cost carriers.

It's not clear whether the decision to delay new flights is related to that issue. However, Frontier Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant were impacted by the problem.

Though leaders with Frontier, according to Reuters, said they were in the process of resuming normal operations late Thursday night, and that their ground stop had been lifted.

This comes after Frontier canceled 147 flights and delayed 212 others Thursday, according FlightAware.

The affected airlines said in a statement they are working to resolve this issue.

The Microsoft outage also impacted emergency services and hospitals.

Mass General Hospital and Brigham a rely on is Epic, which is a cloud-based Electronic Health Records system.

That has been impacted by this outage, which means doctors and nurses don't have a patient's medical records at their fingertips.

And that's just one of the ways this outage is impacting the health care system.

Hospitals across the globe are impacted by this outage because they rely so heavily on computers and technology in today's world.

At Mass General, a former employee told NBC10 Boston they rely on Microsoft Teams for vital hospital operations and constant communication in the hospital, such as scheduling, meetings and internal messaging.

"We continue to experience a major Digital incident that is affecting all Mass General Brigham hospitals and sites as well as many major businesses across the country," said a Mass General spokesperson. "All Mass General Brigham sites should be using downtime procedures for all systems."

All elective and non-emergent surgeries, procedures and non-urgent ambulatory care at Mass General Brigham sites will be cancelled for Friday, the spokesperson said.

We have activated the incident command across the system. All leadership and technical teams are working on addressing this incident.

Tufts Medical Center says it's "been in close contact with the vendor. We are in the process of assessing the impact of the disruption on our clinical and surgical operations."

Artificial intelligence has also been woven into several facets of many hospitals' day-to-day operations, including as a so-called "co-pilot" for departments like radiology, clinical documentation, patient communication and even to make certain diagnosis.

While there are backups built into the system, outage like this will slow down hospital operations dramatically.

Hospitals in others cities have preemptively canceled elective surgeries and postponed appointments that aren't urgent to try to lessen the strain on the system, while this outage is hopefully resolved.