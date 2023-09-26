Boston NBC, Telemundo stations announce $225,000 in grants to six local nonprofits

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation announced Tuesday that six local nonprofits will receive a combined total of $225,000 in unrestricted grants.

The grants are part of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants program and are given to nonprofit organizations that are helping to improve their local communities with unique and innovative programming in three grant categories including Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment, and Community Engagement.

Nationwide this year, more than $2 million is being granted in 11 communities served by NBC and Telemundo-owned stations. Rebranded to NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at the beginning of 2023, since its inception six years ago, more than $16 million in grants has been dedicated to 470 nonprofits.

“Lifting people up in the community is our daily mission; lifting people up who lift up others is our honor,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston. “We are thrilled to offer, for the first time, unrestricted grant funding to allow these nonprofits the financial flexibility to create the greatest impact.”

Below is a snapshot of 2023 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant recipients in the Boston area:

Mental Health Collaborative helps to build resilient communities through mental health education, including mental health literacy training to schools, organizations, and communities.

ARCK programs are project-based and co-taught by trained Teaching Artists and are designed to partner with classroom teachers to integrate ARCK’s Creativity Catalyst framework into academics. The programs currently serve over 6,000 under-resourced Boston Public School students.

AARW’s goals are to uplift untold stories in the Asian American community and end displacement in all its forms through storytelling. The group claims its impact includes stopping multiple community members’ deportation, getting more affordable housing built in Dorchester, and changing narratives about the communities.

The Manchester Police Athletic League offers free programs to at-risk youth from boxing to skateboarding, baton twirling to cooking classes, life-skills classes to empowerment programs, all which allow kids to thrive physically and mentally in a safe, structured environment.

Triangle helps people with disabilities. Funding would help its flagship EPIC Service Warrior program, which gives young leaders with disabilities the skills needed to reach their goal of gainful employment, higher education, independent living, and to be active citizens in the communities of their choosing.

Community Inroads’ mission is to cultivate and strengthen a collaborative network of nonprofits dedicated to

enriching the lives of Haverhill and Greater Lawrence residents.