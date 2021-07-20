4 Injured When Boston Police Cruiser Crashes in Dorchester

An officer and three other people were injured Tuesday after a crash involving a Boston Police Department cruiser, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Clapp Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

All four people who were hurt were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The nature of those injuries was not revealed.

Police officers, fire crews and at least two ambulances could be seen at the site of the crash.