4 Injured When Boston Police Cruiser Crashes in Dorchester

An officer and three other people were injured Tuesday after a crash involving a Boston Police Department cruiser, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Clapp Street in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.
All four people who were hurt were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The nature of those injuries was not revealed.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Police officers, fire crews and at least two ambulances could be seen at the site of the crash.