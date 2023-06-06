Local

Police seek man after officer fires gun at vehicle in Hyde Park

The Boston Police Department says an officer fired his gun at a suspect's vehicle on Wachusett Street; the vehicle, which fled, was later found unoccupied

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC10 Boston

Police in Boston have been searching for a suspect after an officer fired his gun at a vehicle in Hyde Park.

The incident happened on Wachusett Street shortly before 8 p.m. The Boston Police Department said the officer shot at the vehicle, which fled the area.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied a few blocks away on Weld Hill, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the incident, but said they have contacted hospitals and don't believe anyone was hit by gunfire.

The search for the wanted man is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

