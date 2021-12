A man was shot in the foot at Chesterfield Street in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

Boston police were called for a report of a person shot around 8:21 a.m. Monday. When they arrived on scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Investigators are still at the crime scene.

No further information was immediately available.