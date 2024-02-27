Boston police investigating overnight shooting

Boston police were investigating at two separate scenes on Tuesday morning.

The first scene is on Itasca Street, and you can see the window of an SUV shattered and bullet casings were found in the road. The car's back tire is flat as well. Then over on Monponset Street, police surrounded a Black Toyota Acura.

Boston police said a victim told them that he pulled over on Itasca Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday where two suspects who were following him shot at him. They then stole his vehicle and fled the scene.

Minutes later, police said responding officers found a crashed, abandoned vehicle at River and Monponset streets.

Officers later located one suspect from the suspect vehicle and placed him under arrest. A second suspect remains at large.

The victim was not injured in the shooting.

The investigation remains active, police said.