Brockton School Committee to address violence concerns at meeting Tuesday night

The state of Massachusetts has given Brockton a grant to do a safety audit at their high school to try to determine the best way to improve the situation there.

Gov. Maura Healey publicly agreed with Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan on Monday that sending the National Guard into Brockton High School would not be appropriate.

But she said she is taking the school committee’s concerns about violence at the school very seriously.

Community leaders and parents say beyond the well-documented issues with fights in the school, more needs to be done to ensure there are enough teachers in the classrooms, that students aren’t wandering the hallways or leaving the building during school hours, and that students who repeatedly violate school policy are appropriately disciplined or expelled.

They also agree that community standouts like the one held Monday morning to show students the community supports them are a great first step.

But Healey said it will take everyone coming together to figure out the best solution for students and educators in Brockton going forward.

“We want to make sure, and as governor I want to make sure, that every student and educator in this state, including in Brockton, is safe and is able to go to school and learn in a safe environment, so our job is to make sure that they receive assistance that way and support," Healey said. "That’s why we’ve given them the money to be able to do that public safety audit and to make sure the right resources are in place.”

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m., there’s a special school committee meeting where the superintendent and mayor will be delivering their initial safety plan.