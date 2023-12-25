Boston police investigating 2 stabbings on Christmas

Police in Boston are investigating two stabbings that occurred near each other at about the same time in the city early on Christmas.

Boston police first responded to 17 Court Street -- the address for the New England Center and Home for Veterans -- around 2:07 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing and found one victim who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About six minutes later at 2:13 a.m., officers responded to 275 Tremont Street -- the address for the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown hotel -- for two adults injured. One man was stabbed multiple times, while the second had a facial injury. Both are expected to be OK.

Police did not announce any arrests, or say if two stabbings could be related. The two scenes are about a mile from each other.

No other information was available Monday.