Boston Police Investigating Overnight Shootings in Mattapan and Dorchester

Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings in the Boston neighborhoods of Mattapan and Dorchester Sunday.

Mattapan

Officers responded to a 911 call at Greenfield St. in Mattapan shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They discovered one male victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Dorchester

Officers responded to a 911 call at 713 Dudley Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

One male victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injures, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.