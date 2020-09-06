Local

boston shooting

Boston Police Investigating Overnight Shootings in Mattapan and Dorchester

The shootings took place early Sunday morning

By Staff Reports

Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings in the Boston neighborhoods of Mattapan and Dorchester Sunday.

Mattapan

Officers responded to a 911 call at Greenfield St. in Mattapan shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They discovered one male victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Dorchester

Officers responded to a 911 call at 713 Dudley Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

One male victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injures, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

