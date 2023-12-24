Boston Police looking for man in connection to credit card fraud

Authorities are looking to identify a man in connection to a series of credit card fraud incidents in Boston.

Boston Police say the man is linked to three separate incidents where false credit cards were used to withdraw money from ATM machines in the Downtown area of the city.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact BPD detectives at (617) 343-6150.

If you want to assist anonymously, you can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).