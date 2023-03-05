Boston Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old

Boston police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night.

Cristina Esperansa Santos Rodriguez was reported missing around 8 p.m. Saturday after she left a residence on Marion Street in East Boston.

The teen was wearing a red hat, black jacket with white sleeves, red pajama pants and white and red Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4234. Anonymous information can be shared on the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

In a separate case, police are also looking for a 16-year-old from East Boston who has been missing since Friday night.