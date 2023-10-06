Boston police looking for missing 8-year-old boy

Police are asking for help locating a missing 8-year-old boy in Boston.

Cameron Shavers was last seen on a blue bicycle around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts with green and white Adidas sneakers.

According to police, he's known to frequent Woolson Street in Mattapan and Harambee Park on Talbot Ave.

The boy is described by police as having a slim build with short curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.