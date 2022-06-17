Boston Police Looking to ID Person in Assault Near Celtics Watch Party

Police are asking for help in identifying a person suspected to be involved in an aggravated assault that happened during a Celtics Game 4 watch party last week, the Boston Police Department said Friday.

The assault occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, near Copley Square. The suspect has brown hair and at the time was seen wearing a black Champion shirt and orange Nike shorts, police said.

They didn't share more information about what took place in the assault. There were reports of fans being unruly at the Copley Square event — the Celtics lost the game by 10 points on the way to dropping the NBA Finals.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect in Connection to an Aggravated Assault That Occurred During the Game 4 Celtics Watch Party https://t.co/q9O0uwWVZZ pic.twitter.com/tqR7j13BvM — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 17, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4683.