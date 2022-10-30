Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident

A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday.

Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from the department. It's not clear where she was arrested.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.

LaCroix was placed on paid administrative leave after her arrest, the department said. The department's domestic violence and anti-corruption units have opened an investigation into the matter.

"The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously and will fully investigate in conjunction with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office,” Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.

LaCroix will be arraigned in the Dorchester District Court. A court date and attorney information were not immediately available Sunday.