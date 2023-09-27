Boston police officer hit by vehicle in Allston

A Boston police officer suffered minor injuries when they were hit by a vehicle in Allston Wednesday.

The officer was helping at a crash scene near the Shell gas station on Cambridge Street when one of the vehicles involved slipped back into gear, according to Boston police.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. He was able to stop the idling car from rolling into traffic.

