Boston police, mayor react to video of officer falling off playground slide

Boston police and Mayor Michelle Wu are addressing a video that's been shared widely on social media showing an officer who was hurt on a slide at City Hall Plaza.

The officer, who appears in the video to be in full uniform, suffered minor injuries, according to a representative for the department. He was treated using his own medical insurance, didn't miss any work time and isn't facing any disciplinary action from the department.

The slide is part of a playground area at the plaza, which reopened after a renovation in November, and is marked to warn off adults from using the equipment.

The city says they hope the area will become a hotspot to gather for big events.

It wasn't immediately clear when the incident took place.

Asked about the video as it went viral on Tuesday, Wu told reporters she was unaware of what led up to the moments depicted in the video but promised to look into it, as well as on how the officer was doing.

“We want all of our public spaces to be beloved and if it looks like we need to make sure that there’s more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too," she said.