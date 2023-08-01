Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara due back in court over residency questions

A Boston city councilor who has been under the microscope since crashing her car in June will once again face a judge on Tuesday, this time for a hearing focused on her place of residency.

City Councilor Kendra Lara is expected to appear for a hearing at Boston Municipal Court, scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Boston Ballot Law Commission is holding the hearing to determine whether Lara lives in the district she represents. That would be District 6 – which, according to the city, includes Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, and parts of Roslindale, Roxbury and Back of the Hill.

Four residents formally questioned Lara’s residency, prompting Tuesday's hearing.

Last month, NBC10 Boston checked out several addresses listed for Lara in Boston, but could not find her residence. Lara told the Globe that she "can unequivocally confirm" she lives on Jamaica Plain's Saint Rose Street.

But it’s unclear what sort of documentation she may need to provide to try to prove that.

These residency questions were raised shortly after her June car crash into a Jamaica Plain home, in an unregistered, uninsured car, without a valid license, in which her young son was injured, according to authorities.

Lara is facing separate criminal charges for that crash.