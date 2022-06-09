Boston Police Searching for Missing 83-Year-Old

Boston police are asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate an elderly man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Manuel Mejia, 83, of Roxbury, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Woodcliff Street.

Mejia suffers from dementa, police said, and has been known to frequent hte Washington Park Mall area in Roxbury.

He is described as being 5'10" tall, with a slim build, weighing about 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, black pants and a Yankees baseball hat.

Anyone with information on Mejia's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.