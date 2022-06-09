Local

BOSTON

Worker Killed at Construction Site in Boston

By Lara Salahi

One person is dead following an accident at a construction site in Boston's Seaport District early Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Northern Avenue around 6 a.m.

One person died at the scene, Boston EMS said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Photos from the scene of the accident showed a truck surrounded by police tape with a pile of granite on the ground beside it. The incident took place near the District Hall building.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it was notified and is investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

