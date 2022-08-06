Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning.

Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said.

He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the Dorchester YMCA.

Trenton is 5'5" and was wearing a white shirt/tank top, gray jogging pants and white football cleats. Police said he could also be with his father, Thomas Brittenum, 51, who might have traveled to Boston from Tennessee. They might be in the area of the South Bay mall or a bus station heading to Memphis, Tennessee.

He was previously reported missing six days ago and later located with his father in Cambridge.

Anyone with information about Trenton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.